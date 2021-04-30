On National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Aggieland Human Society encourages the community to consider taking home a new furry friend

Prospective pet owners can apply for a pet online and in person.

BRYAN, Texas — It's National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and the Aggieland Humane Society is hoping Brazos Valley residents consider taking home one of their many furry friends.

Darby McKenzie, Communication Coordinator for the Aggieland Humane Society, said that shelter pets deserve just as much love as ones that are sold through breeders and stores. The Humane Society takes in new animals almost every day, working with the Animal Control Services in the area.

Dierks wanted to remind you to check your local shelters for new best friends this week. He found his new BFF this week and was very happy about it.



For prospective pet owners, McKenzie said to consider what kind of furry loved one you want before making your final decision? Have a family with lively kids? Choose a young, active dog that can adhere to your little ones' energy. Are you a college student who is always on the go? A shy, almost anti-social cat may be the fit since they are usually not high maintenance.

Whatever you end up deciding on, McKenzie said any new owner will be gaining a new relative.

"Adopting a pet is a great way to add a member to your family and it also makes space here in our kennels," she said. "So if you adopt a pet, another pet can come in behind that pet. We have animal control coming to see us all day long with stray pets, so adopting a pet is a great way to help your shelters."