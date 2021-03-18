New data shows nearly 10 percent of Brazos County is fully vaccinated

In the latest reports from the DSHS, 41,438 residents in Brazos County have gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 18,077 people are fully vaccinated.

BRYAN, Texas — There is a big demand for the COVID-19 vaccine as Texas health providers continue to administer doses to communities around the state. How is Brazos County measuring up when it comes to vaccines?

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services about 9.6 percent of Brazos County residents 16 years of age and older are fully vaccinated.

In the latest reports from the DSHS, 41,438 residents in Brazos County have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 18,077 people are fully vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 57,510 doses have been administered in the county overall.

Data for last week show the number of Brazos County vaccinations administered in a week decreased slightly with 8,699 doses. However, it was the second-highest number of doses administered in a week so far. The week before that saw the highest number with 10,391 doses

DSHS is reporting the county has been allocated for 8,500 for the week, 5,500 first doses and 3,000 second doses. The latest data shows as of Tuesday night the county has been able to administer 3,337 doses so far this week.

The Texas Vaccination Dashboard also shows Brazos County has allocated 71,670 doses overall as of last update.

The state of Texas has fully vaccinated 2,946,045 people. The lone star state has also received 12,425,575 doses of the vaccine since distribution in December.

The DSHS uses information on population size from the 2019 date from U.S. Census Bureau. The dashboard is updated every day at 4 p.m. with data from the previous night.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine is Brazos County click HERE.

In Texas people in phases 1A, 1B and 1C or school and child care personnel are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Criteria for phase 1A, 1B and 1C:

Frontline healthcare workers

Residents at long-term care facilities

School or child care personnel

Individuals ages 50 and older

Individuals ages 18 and older with a health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness