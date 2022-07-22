The food distribution will be hosted at the Boys and Girls club facility in Bryan from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — A food distribution will take place at the Bryan Boys and Girls Club on July 23 that will feed nearly 400 families in the Brazos Valley during the club's operating hours.

The food distribution will take place at the Boys and Girls Club facility on 1910 Beck St. in Bryan from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Last month, the center hosted the distribution and served 327 families in total.

Several nonprofits are organizing and managing the distribution in Bryan-College Station to address food insecurity concerns.

Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley Executive Director Rhonda Watson expressed her excitement at hosting the distribution at the newly constructed facility.

“I’m thrilled that we have a facility that allows the community to come and receive these essential goods,” said Watson.

The Reach Project's Executive Director, Max Gerall, stated that the distribution requires at least 60 volunteers to run smoothly. According to Gerall, the distribution for July 23 will include several Aggie students who decided to serve as volunteers for the big event.

“You’ll see about half the population of volunteers will be Texas A&M students and when the academic calendar starts back up, we’re gonna lean on a couple student orgs to man it,” said Gerall.

Local episcopal churches, Santa Teresa, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank are working with these two nonprofit organizations to organize the distribution.

Gerall indicated that the Reach Project is the representative nonprofit organization for the event.

Watson stated that events like this, where these groups come together to reach out to the community, give her hope for the future.