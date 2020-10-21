Texas police officer, mother remain in critical condition from COVID-19

The officer and his mother are in the same hospital. The 27-year veteran of the police force was put on a ventilator on Monday.

EVERMAN, Texas — A Texas police officer is fighting for his life after he was put on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Everman police officer Alex Arango has been with the department for 27 years, selflessly serving the people and taking care of his family, they said. But Arango has been in the hospital for more than a week after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Our family is asking for your prayers," his sister, Danet Arango Henry said on the family's GoFundMe page. "The Arango family are strong believers in prayers and we are trusting and believing God."

The family isn't just asking for prayers for Officer Arango. His mother is also in the same hospital in critical condition. She has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Officer Arango's wife is still in quarantine after having survived coronavirus.

Officer Arango & his mom - COVID, organized by Danet Arango Henry My brother whose an officer in Everman for nearly 27 years was put on a ventilator earlier today. My mom as well is in the same hospital in the ICU in critical condition, battling COVID-19. My brother has been selflessly serving the citizens of Everman and has sacrificed so much for others, now it's time to give back to him.

On Monday, his fellow officers, friends and family held a prayer vigil out in the parking lot of the hospital, praying that the veteran cop and his mother also survive this devastating illness. During the vigil, the officer's nurse did Facetime with his family in the parking lot, hoping the words would reach the sedated man's ears so he would know how many people prayed for his recovery.

"I feel like he still can hear us and the power of prayer that transcends through your soul," Danet said. "We just want him to hear that there were many people out here praying for him."