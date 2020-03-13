BRYAN, Texas — The SEC, NCAA, NBA, MLB, and NHL are just a few of the sports organizations who have chosen to suspend their seasons in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of sports organizations who have announced the suspension of their sporting events.

Blinn postpones all athletic events through Tuesday, March 24

NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

MLB suspends spring training, opening day pushed back

Southland Conference Suspends All Spring Sports Until March 30th

Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments

NHL to suspend season amid coronavirus concerns

Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

SEC suspends all sports competitions until March 30

NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns