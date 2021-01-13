Project Hope ready to serve Bryan community in new year

Project Hope is a support office for students, families, teachers and staff within Bryan ISD.

BRYAN, Texas — The giving season may be over, but Bryan ISD's Project Hope is still looking to serve their community.

Project Hope is a support office for students, families, teachers and staff within the school district. They help provide clothes, school supplies and food through their Hope locker.

Project Hope has seen a great need across the district since the pandemic hit, especially in food assistance. To meet the demand, the organization relies on funding from the Brazos Valley Food Bank and donations from the community.

Donations of clothes, school supplies or food can be made at the Project Hope office in the back of Bryan Collegiate High School located at 1901 East Villa Maria Rd.

“The need is there and it is probably not going to diminish, it is more likely to increase," said Tara Dupper, the coordinator for Project Hope. "We really just appreciate anybody who thinks of when they’re going to make their donations because we put it to good use.”

The Hope Closet accepts any size clothing or shoes. They can only accept new underwear and socks and ask that donated used-clothing be washed within a reasonable amount of time. Right now they are seeing a greater need for boys size pants.

The Closet only accepts non-perishable food items.

The Hope Closet is changing the way people can pick up items in 2021. For the time being, they are not allowing in-person shopping and only doing contactless pickup.

They ask for people to call ahead and set up a pickup time, then head over to the Project Hope office and pick up their order.