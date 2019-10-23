WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — The search for a fisherman who went missing on Lake Somerville Tuesday afternoon has been called off due to safety, authorities tell KAGS News.

Game Warden Kyle Yoder, with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife in Washington County, said the fisherman's body has not yet been found as of Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.

The call for help came in just before 1 p.m. after it was reported the fisherman, who has not been publicly identified, fell out of his boat and into the water near the Birch Creek area.

Several local and state agencies searched for the man for several hours. Yoder did not indicate when the search would resume.

We will bring you an update when the information is confirmed and available.

