Texans helping Texans | Bryan/College Station business donating sales to family who lost home in fire

Easy Phone Repair and Sales will be donating 25 percent of profits to the family Tuesday. The business will also be collecting food, clothing and more.

BRYAN, Texas — When tragedy strikes, community members and neighbors come together to help. A Bryan/College Station business will be donating part of their profits to a family who lost their home in a fire.

Easy Phone Repair and Sales owner Rudy Sorto heard a customer of his lost everything in a mobile home fire last week. He immediately knew he needed to do something to help. Sorto said they are more than just customers, they are his friends.

"I have always said that we as a company want to make friends more than customers so this is the perfect opportunity for us to show up as friends," said Sorto.

Easy Phone Repair and Sales will be donating 25 percent of their profits on Tuesday to the family affected by the fire. His store will also be collecting food, clothes, household items and money to donate to them.