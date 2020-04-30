Laylan Copelin, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications, confirmed the information in an email to media outlets.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggies everywhere now will have a big something to 'whoop' about. Not that being an Aggie in the first place isn't something to 'whoop' about, of course. Laylan Copelin, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications, confirmed Chancellor John Sharp told presidents and agency heads to expect to be fully operational come this 2020 - 2021 school year.

That means in-person classes and football, Copelin stated in an email sent out to media outlets Thursday morning.

Copelin says Sharp ended the call with the message, 'make this happen.'

While the chancellor is pushing to 'make it happen', he also told everyone on the call he knows the final decision is left up to Governor Abbott, the Board of Regents, the NCAA and the SEC, but he's hoping to put a health plan in action to ensure the school can reopen in time for fall semester.

Copelin says a plan is being worked on that could involve testing and contact tracing as well as working with staff at the Health Science Center to make sure the well-being of students and faculty is put first at all times.