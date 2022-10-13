Bomb threat reported at Kyle Field, evacuations taking place

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m., saying it was at Kyle Field, but the stadium and Bright Building are being evacuated as a precaution.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kyle Field and its neighboring Bright Building at Texas A&M are being evacuated because of a reported bomb threat at the stadium, according to Texas A&M University.

The school reported the threat at 1:25 p.m. with a Code Maroon, saying it was at Kyle Field. Both the stadium and the building are being evacuated as a precaution.

At this time, university police are searching nearby buildings.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

