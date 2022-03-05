TAMU Corps of Cadets raises money for St. Jude Children's Hospital

The College Station Texas Roadhouse hosted TAMU Corps of Cadets for the “Tip-A-Cadet” fundraiser. All proceeds went to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets were at College Station’s Texas Roadhouse to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The cadets helped serve guests and collect donations at the “Tip-A-Cadet” event. All of the money raised went directly to St. Jude's.

This is the second “Tip-A-Cadet” fundraiser. The first was back in September, which helped raise almost $4,000 for hurricane relief in Louisiana according to E2 company Commanding Office Jerry Rieger.

"Selfless service matters above everything else. Whatever we can do to help the next person along the road, is what we need to be doing," Rieger said. "So many people help each and every one of us get to where we are today, we just need to turn around and help the next person get there."

To support the fundraiser, Reveille joined Texas A&M basketball players and football players as they signed autographs and poseed for pictures.