Texas A&M custodian selected as Cintas 2023 Custodian of the Year nominee

The award will be presented after voting ends on Friday, April 14.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M custodian Jessica Prado has been nominated a top 10 finalist for the 2023 Custodian of the Year award by Cintas.

The grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 check, a janitorial cleaning cart, a microfiber mop kit and six microfiber dust pads. Additionally, the school that the custodian is with will receive awards, including a $5,000 credit towards Cintas and Rubbermaid products, as well as a facility assessment and consulting package from ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $30,000 and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course.

The other nine individuals who are not selected for the grand prize will receive a $1,000 check as well as tuition to a cleaning management institute virtual training event, valued at $1,500.

The voting page can be found here.

The other candidates are:

Rodney "Mr. Peanuts" Esser - Park Elementary School (Cross Plains, WI)

Richard Toomey - Kelly Mill Elementary School (Cumming, GA)

Ramiro Hernandez Julia - Tohopekaliga High School (Kissimmee, FL)

Quan "Mr. Quan" Le - Friendswood Junior High (Friendswood, TX)

Paul "Mr. Paul" Baerenwald - Mapleview Intermediate School (Kimberly, WI)

Doreen "Ms. Doreen" Merritt - Elms Elementary School (Jackson, NJ)

David "Mr. Dave" Jeffers - Brokaw Early Learning Center (Oswego, IL)

Barbara "Mrs. Barbara" James - Yulee Primary School (Yulee, FL)

Abdul Akeely - Burns Park Elementary School (Ann Arbor, MI)

