Texas A&M Police Department promotes two officers

Officers Clayton Bower and Ronnie Huddleston will now serve as Sergeant and Lieutenant

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M University Police Department announced the promotion of Officer Clayton Bower and Sergeant Ronnie Huddleston Wednesday.

Sergeant Ronnie Huddleston has been promoted to Lieutenant within the field operations division. Lieutenant Huddleston will be responsible for supervising the patrol division.

Officer Clayton Bower has been promoted to sergeant in the field operations division as well and will be responsible for supervising police officers assigned to the department's patrol division.

Huddleston has been with the TAMU Police Department for 14 years and previously served as a sergeant in the criminal investigations division. Bower has served with the department as a patrol officer for over four years and previously served as a field training officer and mental health peace officer.