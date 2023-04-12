Calvert resident claims $3 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket

The winner chose to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

HEARNE, Texas — A Calvert resident has claimed a $3 million scratch ticket prize in the $750 Million Winner's Circle, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the Lucky Food Mart located at 807 West Brown Street in Hearne. It is the 10th of 12 top prizes worth $3 million in the game, meaning that only two of the $3 million prizes remain to be found.

