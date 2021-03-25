Vaccine efforts in Texas continue to increase

Just because you're vaccinated doesn't mean that all returns to normal.

Texans eighteen years and older are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But, once you’re vaccinated, it doesn’t mean all will return to normal just yet. The coronavirus vaccine does not get rid of the virus, but instead it’s meant to protect your health.

“It’s not a cure. It is protective, and by all means it’s going to protect you from getting sick. it’s going to keep you from going to the hospital," said Texas A&M School of Public Health's Dr. Angela Clendenin.

Until 85% of the population is vaccinated, Dr. Clendenin strongly advises you to keep practicing the same health guidelines you have been for the last year.

“You still need to be careful and cautious of your behavior. You still need to wear masks when you’re out in public places, you still need to do the physical distancing and good hand hygiene. What the vaccines are good for is keeping you from getting sick. It doesn’t mean you can’t necessarily pick up the virus and transfer it to others. In fact, evidence shows that you can,” said Dr. Clendenin.

Just because you are vaccinated and may be protected from the virus, doesn’t mean the people surrounding you are as well.

“When you’re in a group with a 100 people, there’s no guarantee that all 100 people are fully vaccinated or have any vaccine at all in their system, so they could be carrying the virus. They could be giving it to you and you [could be] transmitting it to somebody else. And even though you’re not sick, you could be responsible for making somebody else sick,” said Dr. Clendenin.

Dr. Clendenin urges you if you have access and are qualified to receive the vaccine, to do so as soon as possible.

“The state of Texas is feeling confident not only in the impact vaccines are having in daily case amounts, but the confidence in our supply chain to make sure there is availability that they are saying anyone over the age of 18, any adult can now get a vaccine." Dr. Clendenin said. "Let's get Texas vaccinated because at the end of the day that’s the biggest way Texans can help Texans get on the other side of this thing."