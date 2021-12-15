'Honoring Veterans': Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley

With the holiday approaching a local non-profit is looking to shine a light on those who fought for us.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley worked to put together a ceremony on Saturday to honor veterans who fought and have now passed away.

Ellen Fuller, the Volunteer Co-Chair for the organization, said this event will happen across more than 3,100 locations nationwide. The organization started as a non-profit back in 2007 and Fuller said the amount of wreaths that they place on graves has grown drastically this year.

“We’re so excited, a new record. We’re at 2,448 and last year, we did 1800, so we’re beyond thrilled that we can honor so many veterans and their surviving families,” said Fuller.

However, the organizer shared that this ceremony and her own experience are why she has continued to help families. According to Fuller, her father was a Vietnam veteran who served and died ten years ago.

Fuller said she recently traveled to Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. with her siblings to help pay tribute to their parents. Fuller said now she’s ready to help families this Saturday.

“That first Christmas…that first holiday without your loved one…there’s that empty chair. It’s an emotional time and to know someone cares, it helps,” said Fuller.