BRENHAM, Texas — A Brenham man has raised nearly $20,000 for families dealing with childhood cancer after running 100 miles in under 24 hours.

"I started running in 1986 and ran my first marathon in 1987," said Sikes.

Fifty-five-year-old Sikes is an associate pastor at Brenham's First Baptist Church. Through the church is how he became familiar with the non-profit, Adam's Angels Ministry.

Adam's Angels Ministry helps families facing childhood cancer.

"Bills pile up," Sikes said. "Adam's Angels Ministry helps with all kinds of expenses for them."

For several years, Sikes had been tinkering around with an idea that would raise money for Adam's Angels.

"It was a way to take my love of running and make a difference in the lives of kids," Sikes said.

After a few months of planning, Sikes was ready to move forward with 24 Hours of Hope for Kids.

"Something that I love to do is going to make a difference in a kids life," Sikes said.

Sikes set out to run 100 miles for 100 kids battling cancer. People could make out monetary pledges per lap or just make a flat out donation.

Sikes' goal was to finish the 100 miles in under 24 hours.

"People have things we love to do, and they're personally satisfying, but we can also use those things to help others," Sikes said.

Sikes started his 100-mile run at 8 a.m. Feb. 13. He finished the 100 miles around 7:50 a.m. Feb. 14, accomplishing his goal.

He said he was blown away by the amount of support he received from the community.

"To feel that support, to have that encouragement, to feel that love was pretty humbling and I feel blessed," Sikes said. "I told people it wasn't me who ran the whole thing, we completed the 100 miles."

Those who still wish to donate can through Adam's Angels Ministry. Just note the money is for "24 Hours of Hope for Kids."

