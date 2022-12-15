Yaqub Talib, Aqib Talib, Big 12 Youth Sports League sued by family of Texas coach killed at youth football game

Yaqub Talib was indicted for murder in September by a Dallas County grand jury. Witnesses have told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the fight that led to the shooting.

DALLAS — Yaqub Talib, former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib and Big 12 Youth Sports League have been sued by the family of Michael Hickmon, the coach shot and killed at a North Texas youth football game.

Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting and killing Hickmon during an altercation at a North Texas youth football game on Aug. 13. Police named Yaqub Talib as a suspect on Sunday, Aug. 14. Yaqub Talib turned himself into police on that following Monday. Court records show Yaqub Talib posted $1,000,000 bond on Aug. 25.

Yaqub Talib was later indicted for a murder charge on Sept. 8.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday by Hickmon's family claims tensions were running high throughout the game and a scuffle between the players happened where they needed to be physically separated. The Bobcats, coached by the Talib brothers, were penalized for taunting, giving the Dragons a first down and the Dragons scored on the next play, according to the lawsuit.

When the Dragons scored, the Bobcats coaches (including the Talib brothers) allegedly became physically and verbally abusive, immediately resulting in the game ending despite time remaining in regulation, the lawsuit says.

After the game ended, Hickmon walked from the visitor sideline to get his son's football, which was being used as the game ball, and Aqib Talib confronted Hickmon, throwing a punch, the lawsuit claims. Witnesses have also told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the fight.

The lawsuit says Hickmon "defensively backpedaled to extricate himself from the situation," and after Hickmon got back onto his feet, Yaqub Talib pulled a handgun and fired approximately five shots.

Hickmon was laid to rest on Aug. 27. His death led to community leaders demanding more safety measures at youth sporting events. Community advocates and Hickmon’s family and friends say his life won’t be in vain and that they will demand justice but also changes that will make it safer for kids who just want to play ball.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Aqib Talib was stepping away from his gig with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast. According to Rapoport, Talib said he was stepping away "to spend time with family." Aqib Talib’s lawyer also told WFAA in August he is distraught over the shooting and sends condolences to the family.

According to the lawsuit, Yaqub Talib was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and was not legally-permitted to carry a handgun.

"Despite these facts, the [Yaqub and Aqib Talib] were allowed and approved by [Big XII Youth Sports League and Family Services] to coach and otherwise participate in the running of teams in the Big XII League," the lawsuit reads.

The Hickmon family is seeking monetary damages in excess of $1 million and are demanding a trial by jury.