Bill Clinton in hospital with non-COVID infection, responding to treatment

Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

CNN, among the first to break the story, said Clinton, 75, was believed to be dealing with a blood infection, or sepsis. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical reporter, said Clinton was being treated with antibiotics and that he was mobile and joking with the staff. He could be discharged as early as Friday.

Bacterial infections cause most cases of sepsis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, but it can also be the result of viral infections including COVID-19 or the flu.

People age 65 and up are among the higher risk groups and those with chronic medical conditions.

At least 1.7 million Americans get sepsis every year and 270,000 die from it, the CDC said.

