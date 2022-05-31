Texas customers will have the chance to support the Uvalde community through their in-store purchases.

BRYAN, Texas — Kroger stores across Texas are teaming up to donate $300,000 in support of the victims and families impacted by the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

“My heart is broken by the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," said President of the Kroger Houston Division Laura Gump. "Such a senseless act of violence has no place in our community or our world. ”

The Houston and Dallas Kroger divisions alongside Kroger delivery are joining forces to donate the funds. Customers also have the opportunity to donate when checking out. Change will be taken from purchases and rounded to the nearest $1, $5, or $10. Donations will also be collected at coin boxes.

One hundred thousand dollars will go to the San Antonio Food Bank. The money given will add more nonperishable goods and other products to the program's summer food bank. Texas Hill Country Community Foundation received $200,000 to go to the Uvalde Strong Fund.