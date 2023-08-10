Business owner Larry Hodges seeks Republican seat for HD 14 race

Following John Raney's announcement to not run for re-election, Hodges, Copy Corner Founder, seeks candidacy for Republican nomination.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Copy Corner Founder and Owner Larry Hodges, announced today his candidacy for the Republican nomination of Texas House District 14 — a seat currently held by John Raney.

Raney announced through a news release Wednesday he is not seeking re-election as he wants to spend more time with his family at home.

In a statement, Raney said: "I cherish the experience, knowledge, and life-long friendships that developed along the way. I will continue to be of service through the remainder of my current term.”

Hodges, a 1989 Texas A&M University grad, served on the boards of various non-profits, including the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, and the College Station Independent School District Education Foundation. He is also a past chair of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. He currently serves as a regional director of First Financial Bank.

Through a separate news release sent by Hodges' team Thursday morning, his 14-member steering committee includes both Bryan Mayor Bryan Bobby Gutierrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols Hodges.

"For more than thirty years, I have served Aggieland as a student, business owner, and community volunteer. I've witnessed us overcome challenges together, and I know the spirit of dedication and generosity that define our community. I also know Texas is a symbol of opportunity to the rest of the country and the world. Preserving what makes us great and successful is why I’m declaring my candidacy for the Texas House of Representatives, District 14," said in the news release. "As a life-long Republican, I am committed to advancing the conservative principles that have contributed to the prosperity of both Texas and this district. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Representative John Raney and his family for their unwavering dedication and service to our community."

He also said his priorities should he get elected include "secure our borders, make our communities safer, provide additional tax relief to property owners, and ensure a world class education for every child in this state. While tackling these pressing issues, we must continue to steadfastly protect life, uphold free speech, and secure our Second Amendment rights.”

“As a business owner, I’ve had the privilege and responsibility of creating jobs and serving the Brazos Valley — including Texas A&M. We can accomplish great things when we work together at every level, and I’m confident we can achieve these policy goals in Austin.”

For more details about his campaign for Texas House District 14, visit HodgesForTexas.com.

