Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke demands gun control at Uvalde press conference before he's escorted out

The press conference regarding the mass shooting got explosive.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — A press conference following the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, got heated Wednesday.

After Gov. Greg Abbott finished his opening remarks, Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke walked up to the stage and started shouting about gun control and demanding change. He reportedly said, "this is on you," and said the tragedy was "preventable."

That's when politicians and other leaders started shouting back at O'Rourke. Someone on the stage called him a "sick son of a b----."

After some back and forth, O'Rourke was escorted out of the press conference by officers. Upon being escorted from the premises, O'Rourke addressed a gaggle of media that awaited him.

"He's refused to support a ban on AR-15s and AK-47s," O'Rourke repeatedly told the press. "Why are we letting this happen in our country? Why are we letting this happen in this state? Year after year, we refuse to do something. I will do something... We could've stopped this if we stood up after Sante Fe and El Paso. We will stop the next one."

Nineteen children and two adults were killed Tuesday when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire. Before entering the school, the gunman shot his grandmother at her home, which also happens to be the gunman's registered address.

At the press conference, leaders emphasized that the shooter had mental health issues and that we need to do a better job at spotting warning signs and preventing shootings like this.