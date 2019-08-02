COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 18 Texas A&M fell in overtime 70-65 to Missouri in a women’s basketball game at Mizzou Arena Thursday.

The Tigers (17-7, 6-4 SEC) outscored Texas A&M 16-9 in the fourth quarter, using a layup by Akira Levy to tie the game at 61 with 35 seconds to go. Lauren Aldridge’s 3-pointer with 4:07 to play in overtime gave Missouri the lead for good.

Texas A&M (18-5, 7-3 SEC) was led by Chennedy Carter, who scored 29 points. Kayla Wells added 18 and Ciera Johnson had 10. In the game, Carter became the fourth player in Texas A&M history with 30 consecutive games scoring at least 10 points and moved up to 14th on Texas A&M’s career scoring list.

N’dea Jones added a team-high 12 rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

Missouri opened the game on a 13-4 run, with Sophie Cunningham scoring eight of her 20 points in that span. Missouri led 34-32 at halftime.

The loss snaps Texas A&M’s seven-game winning streak, which was the school’s longest in SEC play since 2013.

The Aggies return home to host LSU in the annual BTHO Breast Cancer game on Thursday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m.

NOTES

Texas A&M

· Texas A&M is 18-5 on the season and 7-3 in SEC play, while Missouri improves to 17-7 overall and 6-4 in SEC games

· This snaps Texas A&M’s seven-game win streak, which was the program’s longest SEC win streak since 2013

· Texas A&M is 0-1 in overtime games this season. The Aggies are 5-4 in SEC overtime games all-time, with three of those contests coming against Missouri (1-2).

· Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair is 375-156 in 16 seasons in Aggieland. He is 783-319 in his Hall of Fame career, which ranks seventh among active coaches in career wins

Chennedy Carter

· Became the fourth Texas A&M player to score 10+ points in 30 consecutive games. Previously, only Prissy Sharpe (30 games, 1998-99), Danielle Adams (32 games, 2010-11) and Khaalia Hillsman (30 games, 2016-17) have accomplished the feat

· Carter has 55 games of at least 10+ points in 56 career games. She scored eight in the other game.

· Scored 20+ points for the sixth consecutive game and the 15th time this season. She extends her school record with her 39th career game of 20+ points

· Scored 20 points in the first half, for her second 20+ point first half of the season. She scored 24 in the first half vs. then-No. 8 Oregon State (Dec. 15)

· Passed Kera Alexander (1,239 points, 1996-2000) for 14th on Texas A&M’s career scoring list with 1,260 career points

Kayla Wells

· Scored 10+ points for the sixth straight game and the 18th time this season

N’dea Jones

· Had a career-high five blocks

· Had 10+ rebounds for the 14th time this season

Ciera Johnson

· Scored 10+ points for the sixth straight game and the 18th time this season. She has scored 10+ points in 10 of her last 11 games.