COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 21 Texas A&M looks for its third straight win over Tennessee at home, hosting the Lady Vols Thursday, February 21 at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The first 250 kids 12 & under in attendance receive a Texas A&M replica youth jersey and the first 250 fans at the north & south entrances receive a long sleeve adidas basketball shirt.

The game is broadcast on SEC Network with Courtney Lyle and Tamika Catchings on the call. The game is also available through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). Radio listeners can hear Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM in Bryan-College Station, and online at 12thMan.com. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers can tune into Sirius 94/XM 190.

The Aggies (19-5, 8-4 SEC) enter the game in a tie for third place in the league standings, a half-game up over fifth-place Missouri, with four games remaining. The top four teams in the league standings receive a coveted double-bye at the upcoming SEC Tournament, played March 6-10 in Greenville, S.C.

“We’re trying to get the best seed we can possibly get,” said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair. “We’re trying to get a top-four seed in the SEC, and that would give us a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, which is huge.”

“If we can stay consistent between the ears, and play hard for long periods of time, we’re going to be fine,” added Blair.

Tennessee (17-8, 6-6 SEC) has won five of their last six games after enduring a six-game losing streak. The Lady Vols have four players averaging double figure points, Evina Westbrook (15.8), Rennia Davis (14.8), Meme Jackson (11.1) and Zaay Green (10.7).

“We know they’re a great team, we can’t underestimate Tennessee,” said Texas A&M sophomore Chennedy Carter. “They have a bunch of great players who are capable of making it a challenge for us.”

“It’s a late game at 8 o’clock, everybody will be tuned in, and we’ll be ready to play,” added Carter.

Carter and Kayla Wells have shown remarkable consistency over the past eight games, each contributing at least 10 points in every game over that span, leading the Aggies to a 6-2 record. Over those eight contests, Carter is averaging 25.0 points per game with seven 20+ point games, while Wells is averaging 16.4 points, and has scored no less than 13 in that stretch.

The Aggies have defeated Tennessee in each of the past three seasons, winning the only matchup in 2017 and splitting the series in 2016 and 2018. Nine of the last 11 meetings have come down to the final five minutes, including both meetings last season. Tennessee went on a late run to win in Knoxville, while the Aggies earned a 79-76 overtime win in College Station.