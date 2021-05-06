Aggie baseball hoping changes lead to success against #11 Ole Miss

Texas A&M baseball plays their fourth consecutive series against a top 12 team when they host the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels at Blue Bell Park starting Friday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball plays their fourth consecutive series against a top 12 team when they host the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday.

The opener has a 6:32 p.m. first pitch with Saturday’s game starting at 11:02 a.m. and Sunday’s game penciled in for 1:02 p.m.



The Saturday and Sunday games air on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color analyst) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on WatchESPN and SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

Aggie baseball individual-game general admission tickets for Section 12 are on sale for the remainder of the 2021 season. To purchase tickets, fans may visit the 12th Man Foundation website at https://12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/baseball/index.html and click the "Current Ticket Offers" button. For more information on ticketing for baseball at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, contact the 12th Man Foundation at 1 (888) 99-AGGIE [992-4443] or (979) 845-2311.

Austin Bost boasts an eight-game hit streak, batting .394 (13-for-33) with seven runs, three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the span.

Raj Alejo has been on fire the last seven games, hitting .483 (14-for-29) with three walks, one double, four runs and six RBI.

Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American campaign. He ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Home Runs (12th – 13) and Total Bases (17th - 107), as well as the top 100 in hits (32nd – 58), Slugging Percentage (65th - .662) and Walks (83rd – 28).

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, including No. 14 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.1). Dustin Saenz (No. 16 - 85) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 89 - 69) rank in the top 100 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak checks in at No. 27 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (13.12) while Saenz is No. 69 (11.83) and Jonathan Childress ranks 101st (11.30).