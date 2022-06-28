Aggie pitcher Jacob Palisch named to Baseball America All-America second team

He registered a 6-3 record with five saves, a 2.39 ERA, .230 opponent batting average and 73 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M relief pitcher Jacob Palisch collected Baseball America All-America Second Team recognition.

Palisch appeared in 29 games out of the bullpen for the Aggies. He registered a 6-3 record with five saves, a 2.39 ERA, .230 opponent batting average and 73 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. He owned a 6.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 10.89 strikeouts per nine innings.

In SEC play, Palisch was 2-2 with three saves, a 2.35 ERA, .220 batting average and 36 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. The southpaw pitched in five NCAA Tournament games, posting a 2-0 record with one save, a 0.63 ERA, .189 opponent batting average and 19 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

Baseball America was the second entity to name Palisch an All-America this season. He earned second-team status from D1Baseball.com.

Palisch arrived in Aggieland after three successful seasons at Stanford. He pitched in 102 games during his Division I career, including seven starts. He registered a record of 17-6 with 11 saves, a 3.17 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 198.2 innings.