COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M women's basketball team returns home and looks to get back on track as it hosts Central Arkansas for Elementary School Day on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at Reed Arena. A&M is coming off of its first loss of the season through six games, falling to then-No. 12 Florida State on Sunday in Fort Worth as part of the Maggie Dixon Classic. The Sugar Bears enter the midweek matchup with a 2-4 record and recently ended a three-game skid with a 57-54 win over Jackson State over the weekend.



About the Matchup

• Wednesday’s matchup will be the fourth in the series with the Sugar Bears as A&M has claimed all three previous meetings.

• The two teams have faced off in College Station in each of the last three seasons, with the Aggies topping Central Arkansas 84-27 a season ago.

• Head Coach Gary Blair boasts a 3-0 all-time record against the Sugar Bears as well as against Central Arkansas head coach Sandra Rushing.

• The two teams met in 2016 as A&M cruised to a 74-49 victory at Reed Arena. A&M faced its closest battle to date with the Sugar Bears in 2017, but was able to come out on top, winning 72-61.



Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter moved into fifth on A&M’s all-time scoring list after her fifth straight 20-point performance of the season against Florida State. Carter’s 1,628 career points put her in the top five and move her past Lisa Langston (1,615, 1982-86). She is 18 points away from her next move up the chart to fourth.

• Carter sits atop the SEC’s scoring list, averaging 22.7 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 45 games after scoring 20 points against the Seminoles.

• Senior guard Shambria Washington is also a league leader as her 5.0 assists per game are an SEC best. She sits in second in the SEC with a 3.3 assist/turnover ratio.

• Junior forwards N’dea Jones (9.0 rebounds/game) and Ciera Johnson (8.2) rank No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, in the SEC in rebounding.

• Off-the-bench dynamo Cheah Rael-Whitsitt ranks No. 6 in the SEC in offensive rebounds with 3.5/game.

• Head coach Gary Blair is four wins away from his 800th win as a head coach, sitting at 796-323 overall in his career, 388-160 at A&M.

• The Aggies average a +12.2 rebounding margin (No. 2 in the SEC), and are connecting on 46.2 percent of their field goals (No. 4 in the SEC).

• A&M is one win away from the program’s 250th victory in Reed Arena.