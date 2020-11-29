No. 13 Texas A&M Takes Down No. 19 DePaul

It's the Aggies first win over a ranked opponent this season

CHICAGO — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M moves to 2-0, while DePaul starts its season 0-1.

· The Aggies now lead the all-time series 4-2 over the Blue Demons.

· A&M advanced its record to 3-7 all-time versus No. 19 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll.

TEAM NOTES

· First ranked victory for the Aggies since they defeated No. 25 Tennessee last season (2/16/20).

· First time A&M has scored over 90 points since Nov. 23, 2018 versus Arkansas State.

· The Aggies scored 49 points in the first half, the most since their game against Central Arkansas last season (12/4/19)

· Aggies held the lead for 35:40 of the ballgame, compared to DePaul’s 1:44 with the lead.

· The Maroon & White significantly outrebounded the Blue Demons by a margin of 44-27.

· The Texas A&M bench outscored DePaul’s 22-5, behind Destiny Pitts’ 12 points and McKinzie Green’s eight.

· N’dea Jones, Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells started their 66th consecutive game for the Aggies.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Kayla Wells scored the first bucket of the game for the first time this season, and led all Aggie scorers with 22.

· N’dea Jones started her 66th consecutive game for the Aggies, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

· Jones notched her 28th career double-double and second of the year.

· Ciera Johnson led the team with 12 rebounds for the second-straight game, and also poured in eight points.

· Destiny Pitts led the Aggie bench in scoring with 12 points and a clutch three in the fourth quarter.

· Jordan Nixon earned the second start of her career at Texas A&M, logging 12 points and two assists.

· McKinzie Green posted career-highs in points (eight) and minutes played (21)

· Head Coach Gary Blair now moves to 5-2 all-time against DePaul head coach Doug Bruno. His career record after Saturday’s game rises to 815-330.

