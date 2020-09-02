COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Deborah Acquah stole the show on the second day of the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Saturday at Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The junior broke the Texas A&M triple jump school record by 10 inches, posting an incredible 45’ 2 ¼“ leap. A&M took the top spot in the women’s competition and second place in the men’s events.

“She [Deborah Acquah] had a big-time jump,” said head coach Pat Henry. “Especially, since it’s this early in the season to have that kind of jump. She’s a talented young lady, and she works hard. She really only took two jumps today. We’re just trying to stay healthy right now, and that’s the key for us.”

Joining Acquah in the winner’s circle for A&M were fellow jumper CJ Stevenson, who took first in the men’s triple jump (49’ 7”). Senior middle-distance runner Brittany Parker placed first in the 800m with a 2:09.02 time.

In the women’s 60m hurdles competition, freshman Kaylah Robinson took the top time and set a personal best with an 8.27 mark, while junior Kennedy Smith placed third (8.33). Connor Schulman submitted a new personal best in the men’s 60m hurdles, finishing with a time of 8.24.

The Texas A&M women’s 4x400m relay team of Amber Ivy, Jaevin Reed, Jania Martin and Brittany Parker finished second with a 3:39.74 result.

In the men’s high jump, Mason Farley and Jake Lamberth tied for second, each with a 6’ 8 ¼” mark. Lagarious McQuirter also earned a top three finish, placing third in the men’s long jump (23’ 8”). Jacie Droddy earned a PR in the long jump, taking a 18’ 2 ¼” leap. Logan Freeman took third in the men’s pole vault, earning a 16’ 9 ¼” result.

Amber Ivy finished second in the women’s 200m (23.80), while Lance Broome (21.34) and Ryan Martin (21.50) recorded their collegiate best times in the men’s 200m competition. Brooke Barrington earned her personal best 800m finish with a time of 2:14.13.

A&M’s distance staff recorded a strong showing on day two, highlighted by Jon Bishop earning a new personal record and third place finish in the men’s mile (4:05.89) with junior Zephyr Seagraves also recording a PR (4:08.56). Rachel Bernado recorded her personal best mile with a time of 4:54.20. Megan Hopper earned a personal record in the women’s 3000m (9:46.56), while Gavin Hoffpauir earned his personal best in the men’s 3000m (8:32.49).

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Clemson S.C. to take part in the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15.