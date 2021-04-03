A&M rallies to take down Incarnate Word

The Texas A&M Aggies erased a 4-1 deficit en route to victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, 6-4, Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies erased a 4-1 deficit en route to victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, 6-4, Wednesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

After a four-run second inning by UIW, Texas A&M scored five unanswered, including two each in the fifth and eighth frames. The final rally was highlighted Ray Alejo’s two-run single to leftfield to take the lead. Logan Britt knocked in two with a single in the fifth to tie the game, 4-4.

The Maroon & White struck first with one run in the first. The Cardinals quickly answered back with four in the second.

Chris Weber labored through 5.0 innings, yielding four runs on four hits and three walks, while fanning eight. Alex Magers and Joseph Menefee were lights-out in relief. Magers came in the sixth and worked two perfect frames with one strikeout, while Menefee (2-1) earned the win, striking out the final six batters of the ballgame.

Texas A&M retired the final 14 batters of the game, and combined for 15 strikeouts on the day, marking their ninth double-digit strikeout performance in 10 games. The pitchers held Cardinals’ batters to 1-for-9 at the plate with two outs.

Offensively, the Aggies were able muster up six runs on the day, taking advantage of 12 walks and four occasions of loaded bases. Texas A&M had seven players record at least one base on balls, while seven Aggies added at least one hit.

Will Frizzell and Zane Schmidt led the Aggie bats. Frizzell went 2-for-3 with two runs, one double and two walks, while Schmidt was 2-for-2 with one run and three walks.