COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 6 Texas A&M football team fell to the App State Mountaineers, 17-14, at Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon.

Speedster Devon Achane racked up a season-high 191 all-purpose yards. The junior scored a touchdown on the ground and registered the second kickoff return for a touchdown of his career. Three Aggies recorded double-digit tackles led by Antonio Johnson’s game-high 13.

After a first quarter stalemate, App State (1-1) broke the scoring seal with a 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second frame. However, Haynes King and the Aggies (1-1) answered quickly after a career-long 31-yard scamper on the ensuing drive, which was capped off by a 26-yard TD run by Achane that tied the ballgame, 7-7, with 11:38 remaining in the first half.

The Mountaineers and Aggies would trade defensive stops well into the third quarter, before App State strung together a six-minute drive that resulted in a touchdown, breaking the tie with 2:34 left in the period.

Once again, the Maroon & White had the answer when Achane took the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, knotting the game up at 14-14 heading into the final frame.

App State regained the lead, 17-14, after a 29-yard field goal with 8:05 left in the fourth. A&M was unable to answer the rest of the way, falling by three to the Mountaineers.

Up Next

The Maroon & White plays host to No. 15 Miami (2-0) at 8 p.m., on Sept. 17 at Kyle Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

App State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Team Notes

- Today’s captains against App State were WR Ainias Smith, DL Fadil Diggs, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

Individual Notes

- Junior RB Devon Achane returned a late third quarter kickoff 95 yards to the end zone for the second 90+ yard special teams touchdown of his career after going 96 yards to the house against Alabama last season.

- Achane has now scored multiple TDs in a game on seven occasions after also taking the ball 26 yards to the end zone to put the Aggies on the board in the second quarter.

- Senior WR Ainias Smith extended his receptions streak, which dates back to the 2019 LSU game, to 25 games with four catches against the Mountaneers.

- Smith’s four catches in the game upped his career total to 122 receptions, one shy of Ricky Seals-Jones (2013-16) and 10th place on the Aggies career list.

- Junior DB Antonio Johnson recorded the third double-digit tackles game of his career with 13 in the game.

- Senior LB Chris Russell Jr. tallied a career-high in tackles for the second straight game, finishing with 11.

- Sophomore LB Edgerrin Cooper recorded the second double-digit tackles game of his career with 10 against App State.

- Freshman DL Albert Regis (six), sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (five), freshman DL Tunmise Adeleye (five), junior DL Isaiah Raikes (five), junior LB Tarian Lee (four), freshman DB Denver Harris (three) all recorded career highs for tackles.