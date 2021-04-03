Blinn men's basketball falls at home to Kilgore

The Blinn College men’s basketball team fell to Kilgore College, 82-76, Wednesday night in the Kruse Center.

BRENHAM, Texas — The Blinn College men’s basketball team fell to Kilgore College, 82-76, Wednesday night in the Kruse Center.

With the loss, the Buccaneers now hold an overall record of 7-3 and conference record of 5-3.

“I thought it was a very competitive game and that our guys did a good job, but we just came up short at the end,” head coach Scott Schumacher said.

Four Buccaneers put up double-digit points despite the loss. Tyler Washington scored a team-high 15 points, Calvin Carpenter scored 14, Davion Coleman put up 13, and Bonke Maring tallied 11. In addition, Judah Jordan scored nine, while Austin Galuppo and Sanmi Fajana each scored seven.

The Buccaneers and Rangers played a competitive first half, and Blinn pulled ahead 36-34 at the half. The Buccaneers increased their lead to 48-41 with 14:57 left to go. A 3-pointer by Galuppo kept Blinn ahead 53-46 in the second half.

With 10:51 on the clock, the Buccaneers stretched their lead to nine points (64-55) after going on a 6-0 run led by Washington with four points. However, Kilgore answered back on an 8-0 run to inch up on Blinn 64-63. The Rangers tied the game 66-66 at the 5:43 mark. Kilgore and Blinn exchanged the lead until the game was tied 74-74. The Rangers went on a 7-0 run in the final two minutes and held on to the lead for good.