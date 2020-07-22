Eight Blinn women’s basketball players move on with four-year programs

Sophomores helped Buccaneers finish the season ranked 24th in the nation

BRENHAM, Texas — Eight sophomore Blinn College women’s basketball players have signed with four-year colleges and universities after leading the Buccaneers to the Region XIV tournament and finishing the season ranked 24th in the nation.

Guard Gabriela Bosquez (Kyle) signed with Arizona State University, guard Imani Wimbish-Gay (Victoria) signed with Stillman College, guard Mia Cherry (Brock) signed with Texas A&M University-Kingsville, guard Kristine Ezimako (Spring) signed with Sam Houston State University, and guard Alanna Spencer (Houston) signed with Langston University. Forward Mariel Wade (Cypress) signed with Lincoln College, forward Jordan Sanders (Houston) signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God University, and forward Tanea Sims (Houston) signed with The University of Texas Permian Basin.

“This sophomore class helped us go from a 12-win season to a 25-win season in just one year, and that 13-game turnaround was the best I have seen in my time coaching at Blinn,” Jenkins said. “I will forever be appreciative of their hard work on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Bosquez, an all-conference honorable mention selection, was second on the team with 11.9 points per game and fourth on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game. She led the Buccaneers with 99 assists and was second on the team with 51 steals. Bosquez scored a season-high 22 points against McLennan Community College on Nov. 12. In one season with Blinn, she scored 370 points and totaled 148 rebounds. Bosquez was named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team this season for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“Gabriela had a great work ethic all season,” Jenkins said. “She would come to the gym before and after practice to get more individual work in and came in for extra work in the video room.”’

Wimbish-Gay totaled 266 points and 122 rebounds in two years at Blinn.

“Imani was a very good point guard for us both years,” Jenkins said. “Her ability to guard the ball and be a great help defender helped us win a lot of games.”

Cherry, an all-conference honorable mention selection, was fourth on the team with 9.4 points per game. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds per game. She was fourth on the team with 59 assists and 38 steals, and she posted a season-high 20 points against Tyler Junior College on Jan. 11. In one season with Blinn, Cherry racked up 290 points and 98 rebounds.

“Mia played and competed at a high level all season for us,” Jenkins said. “She was one of our best defenders this season.”

Ezimako, an all-region and all-conference selection, led Blinn with 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. She led the Buccaneers with 69 blocks and 59 steals, and led the region with a 42.5 three-point percentage. She scored a season-high 26 points against Ranger College on Nov. 14. Throughout Ezimako's two seasons with Blinn, she totaled 807 points and 460 rebounds.

“Kristine was a special player for us both years,” Jenkins said. “She improved every day and became a great junior college player.”

Spencer was fifth on the team with 6.5 points per game this season and averaged 9.2 points per game as a freshman. She scored a season-high 21 points against Kilgore College on Dec. 7. In two years at Blinn, she totaled 433 points, 60 rebounds, and 134 3-pointers.

“Alanna was a great shooter for us both seasons with her very quick release,” Jenkins said. “I am most proud of how much her team defense improved.”

Wade scored 276 points and totaled 110 rebounds in two years at Blinn. She scored a season-high 15 points against Coastal Bend College on Feb. 12.

“Mariel is an extremely hard worker who loves to play the game,” Jenkins said. “Her improvement over her two years with her three-point shot was very impressive.”

Sanders totaled 100 points and 170 rebounds in two years at Blinn.

“Jordan was our best low-post player the past two seasons and became a really good rebounder,” Jenkins said.

Sims scored 96 points and totaled 93 boards in one year at Blinn.

“Tanea worked hard throughout the year and got better every day,” Jenkins said. “She was playing her best basketball at the regional tournament.”