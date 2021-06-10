Cavalry FC Undefeated Streak Continues

The red and black will return to Edible Field on Saturday, June 12 for the team’s next home game.

HOUSTON — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC extended its undefeated streak to four with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Texas United FC Texans.

The Thursday night matchup, played in Grand Prairie, Texas, saw the two teams face off for the first time this season. The Cavalry FC has still never lost a game to the Texans, setting the teams’ all-time series record at 6-0-2 since the two were founded in 2017.

Brazos Valley struck almost immediately. Midfielder Antoine Recizak sent a cross to forward Emanuel Santos at the top of the six-yard box. Rushing forward, Santos chipped the ball into the top shelf of the net, giving the Cavalry FC the lead.

Not satisfied with just one goal, the red and black set out to double their lead. Eduardo Bonatto recorded the team’s second goal of the night, assisted by Santos. This sent the Texans to their locker room scorelessly for halftime.

After the break, the Cavalry FC showed no signs of letting up. Santos and Bonatto traded places for the matchup’s third goal, giving Santos his second goal of the night. A corner kick by Bonatto placed the ball perfectly in reach of the forward, who easily sent it sailing into an open corner of the goal.

The final dagger came when the Texas United goalkeeper sent a ball ricocheting directly toward Brazos Valley forward Ronaldo Brown, who made the goalkeeper pay for giving him a clear shot by launching the ball clear into the far corner.