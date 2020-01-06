x
sports

CSBI Players Go Through Multi-Step Covid-19 Testing Process

Players will also be tested each day before entering the field
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baseball is back in the Brazos Valley!

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational starts this week, and the 100 players participating took their first steps towards getting on the diamond this morning.

It included a three-step Covid-19 testing process, starting with a temperature check, and antibody test, and finishing with the actual coronavirus cotton swab test to ensure everyone is clean and healthy before suiting up.

Practice starts on Tuesday and games begin on Thursday, but before each of those, the players will be tested again to ensure nothing health-wise has changed.

"It's not just about the safety for them," event organizer Uri Geva says. "It's about the community safety as well. We want to make sure our community stays safe and these are the procedures we've come about."

KAGS will have highlights from all the games this week during our 10 pm shows.

