Demas Has the Rare Athletic Traits of a Couple NFL Stars

Demond Demas' trainer calls him a mix of Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Without Jhamon Ausbon in the room, the Texas A&M receiving corps is extremely young but talented. The unit is made up of four and five star recruits, but no one has as much hype entering the season as Demond Demas.

The 5-star recruit out of the Houston area was one of the top prospects in the country coming out of high school, despite not playing his senior season. The UIL ruled him ineligible after transferring to Tomball High School.

Demas is already making his mark on the A&M team. Jimbo Fisher praised his intelligence at a press conference in August, and his teammates have raved about his athletic ability.

In the offseason, Demas trains with Rischad Whitfield, aka The Footwork King, on fine tuning his craft. Whitfield also trains NFL stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Le'Veon Bell.

Whitfield says Demas as the size of former Aggie legend Mike Evans and the athleticism of OBJ. He also says if he continues to progress, he's got a chance to be as good as all the NFL stars he trains.

"If the ball is in the air, no one can jump with him. You can't run with him, he's too fast and explosive. He's also fearless," Whitfield says. "I've seen him go up and get a ball over someone's head and fall on his neck. I thought he broke his neck, but he got right back up. He's fearless."