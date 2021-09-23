FNL Game of The Week Preview: Caldwell Vs. Cameron Yoe

Both Brazos Valley schools are looking to start district play 1-0

District 11 3A division 1 play kicks offs this week, with Cameron Yoe at Caldwell. Last year's match-up went in favor of the yeomen, 54-27, but Yoe comes into this year's match-up struggling.

“We’re not happy with our record right now but we played some really good football team, and really the purpose of your non-district schedule is to get you ready for district," Cameron Yoe Head coach Rick Rhodes said. "So now we’re here and I feel like we’ve been tested, and I feel good about our team right now."

The Yeoman are sitting at 0-4 on the season, but one of those losses was to highly ranked Franklin. The Hornets on the other hand are at .500.

That was then and this is now. Week 1 of district play begins here at Caldwell high as two first year coach’s duke it out.

“Our ultimate goal is to win district, and in order to do that you to gotta win every game in district, that's the easiest way to do it," Caldwell Head coach Boone Patterson said. "We take it one week at a time, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it just happens to be Cameron Yoe this week.”

Both Rhodes and Patterson have achieved great success in their careers so far. Rhodes won 3 straight state titles in his first tenure at Yoe. While Patterson lead the Snook Blue Jays to a deep playoff run and the best season in program history last season.

“If you wanna get in the playoffs, you got to start on the right foot, and obviously getting that first district win is starting off on the right foot," Rhodes said. "I think it’s critical that we get do everything we can to get this first district win.”