Devon Achane drafted by Miami Dolphins in 2023 NFL Draft

Achane was selected as the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas A&M running back Devon Achane became the first Aggie to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.

Prior to the start of the draft, S Antonio Johnson and CB Jaylon Jones--who are still awaiting selection--were projected to be selected as the 62nd pick and 136th pick in the draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears respectively in a seven-round mock draft by NFL.com.