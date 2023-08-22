Bryan alum Nic Scourton selected as Purdue team captain

The former Bryan Viking will be entering his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.

BRYAN, Texas — As a freshman at Purdue, Nic Scourton played in all 14 games for the Boilermakers.

Evidentially, he's made quite the early impression in West Lafayette.

On Monday, Scourton (formerly Caraway) was announced as one of the team's captains for the upcoming football season.

During his 14 games as a freshman, the former Bryan Viking accounted for 22 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble for the Boilermaker defense.

As a recruit, Scrouton was Purdue's top prospect in the 2022 signing class. According to the 247 Sports composite rating system, Scrouton was one of the top 250 high school players nationally for his class. Before enrolling at Purdue, Scrouton was selected to participate in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he recorded a sack.