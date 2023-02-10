UIL reverses decision to suspend Whitney High School player after incident with referee, official 'removed from officiating' pending investigation

The player was ejected during a game against Dallas Madison after an incident where a referee pulled his helmet off during a play.

Whitney High School head football coach David Haynes confirmed to 6 News that the UIL had reversed the decision to suspend the player, whom Haynes identified as his son, Trey Haynes.

Haynes was suspended by a referee during a game against Dallas Madison. A video posted to social media by Karla Haynes, David Haynes' wife, showed Trey Haynes bumping into the referee during a play, after which he spins and has his helmet pulled off by the referee.

Because Haynes was suspended in the fourth quarter of the game, he would have been ineligible for the Wildcats next football game.

Now, the UIL has confirmed in a statement that they have reversed the official's decision to suspend Haynes, and is investigating the incident.

The UIL also said the official involved has been removed from officiating UIL games "pending the completion of a thorough investigation".

No further information has been provided at this time.