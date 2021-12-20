Jalen Wydermyer declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Aggies record-setting tight end is a 2022 Mackey Award finalist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Add Jalen Wydermyer to the growing list of Aggies who will not play in next week's Gator Bowl.

Texas A&M's record-setting tight end announced on social media Monday he will forgo the bowl game and enter his name in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wydermyer is only a junior and had another year of eligibility if he wanted to return.

I ❤️ U all thank you so much for these last 3 years they’ve been amazing and I’m grateful and truly honored to be apart of the Aggie family #85 signing out🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/X9KvaaXxgK — Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) December 20, 2021

Wydermyer finishes his career with an impressive resume, including being named an All-SEC selection and Mackey Award finalist twice.

Over his three year career, Wydermyer hauled in 118 passes for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns. That's more TDs than any other tight end in program history.