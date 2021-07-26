Joseph, Harvell-Peel make Jim Thorpe Preseason Watchlist

The Brazos Valley is a breeding ground for elite safety prospects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station, Texas: home of elite football safties.

College Station High School alum Brandon Joseph and A&M Consolidated alum Kolby Harvell-Peel were both named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watchlist on Monday. The Jim Thorpe Award is given annually to the best defensive back in the country.

Joseph, a redshirt sophomore at Northwestern, led the NCAA with six interceptions last season. He was named an All-American and is a preseason All-American this year.