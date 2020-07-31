Legendary Coach Merrill Green Turns 90 On Saturday & You Can Be Part of the Celebration

The former Bryan Vikings head coach is holding a drive-by parade so everyone can wish him a happy birthday

BRYAN, Texas — Merrill Green and high school football in the Brazos Valley go hand-in-hand.

Green coached Bryan High School for two decades, and his name is now on the Vikings stadium. In 2008, Bryan ISD renamed its football arena "Merrill Green Stadium," and it's still called that today.

"Lost a few games that I'm sure if we played again I'd do it differently to win the games," Green says with a chuckle. "Bryan has been so good to us. They looked at what we did for the kids and made sure they got their education. We had some great athletes. I look back and them and realize I appreciated them back then, but I appreciate them even more today."

On Saturday, Green will be celebrating his 90th birthday and you can be apart of the party. His daughters have set up a "drive-by birthday" parade, which will take place on Saturday from 11 am to noon in front of his house at 3914 Park Meadow Lane in Bryan.

If you can't make the parade but would still like to wish the legendary coach a happy birthday, you can send him a letter to the same address. Green's daughters say he loves to hear from family and friends!