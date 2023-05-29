BlueForge Alliance announces multi-year primary partnership with RFK Racing

The BuildSubmarines.com car will make its debut on July 16 at the new Hampshire Motor Speedway.

BRYAN, Texas — BlueForge Alliance (BFA), a Bryan-College Station based organization behind BuildSubmarines.com, was announced as the primary partner for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing) on Sunday.

“We are excited and grateful to be teaming with RFK Racing to drive awareness of the thousands of steady, well-paying manufacturing jobs available across the nation. Innovation, working with purpose, and service to others are hallmarks of both of our organizations. Together, we aim to inspire NASCAR fans and all Americans to pursue career opportunities that will support our national defense,” said Kiley Wren, chief executive and co-founder, BlueForge Alliance in a release.

As a part of the multi-year agreement, BuildSubmarines.com will be the primary partner for RFK's two NASCAR teams in 2023 and 2024. The car will make appearances in 10 races in 2023, and 18 in 2024.

BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on RFK Co-Owner and Driver Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford at the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. Additionally, the BuildSubmarines.com car will be featured on Chris Buescher's #17 Ford car on Labor Day Weekend at Darlington, on Sept. 3.

The schedule that the BuildSubmarines.com cars will partake in 2023 include:

Loudon: July 16 - #6

Richmond II: July 30 - #6

Watkins Glen: Aug. 20 - #6

Darlington II: Sept. 3 - #17

Kansas II: Sept. 10 - #6

Bristol II: Sept. 16 - #17

Texas II: Sept. 24 - #6

Talladega II: Oct. 1 - #17

Las Vegas II: Oct. 15 - #6

Homestead: Oct. 22 - #6

According to a release, BFA is the non-profit integrator for the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program, which is "aimed at promoting SIB careers and reinvigorating America's manufacturing workforce through its BuildSubmarines.com initiative."

Click here to read the full announcement on BuildSubmarines.com. The announcement of the deal can also be found below on the NASCAR YouTube channel.