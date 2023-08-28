Temple alum Taurean York continues to earn praise at Texas A&M

The former Wildcat linebacker is entering his true freshman season with the Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Although he was a late addition to the 2023 signing class, Taurean York may be one of the first freshmen to make a significant impact this year for Texas A&M.

"The linebacker having the best camp, to me, is (Taurean) York from Temple," said senior safety Demani Richardson. "He's really smart. He's savvy. He's fast. I feel like he'll help us a lot."

When asked to follow up on Richardson's comments, head coach Jimbo Fisher pointed to his past praise for the true freshman.

"Y'all didn't believe me, did you?" Fisher joked. "Did I not tell you that? Say, 'Yes sir,'" he said with a laugh.

York was a three-star linebacker prospect out of Temple, according to the 247 Sports composite rating system. However, ever since he stepped on campus, the former Wildcat has stood out with his play on the field and leadership at an early age.

"It's amazing. I'll tell you - playing linebacker is like playing quarterback. You're making front calls. You're making checks," Fisher explained. "I say he's 18 going on 25. I say that from a maturity standpoint, how he learns, and what he does and handles things very well. Sometimes guys can handle that. He's had an outstanding camp in that regard."