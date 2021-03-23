TAMU Student Health Services will vaccinate as many students, faculty, and staff on campus as possible.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has acquired 2,340 Pfizer vaccine. This is the third time the University has been allocated doses of the COVID-19 treatment.

The campus previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine and today received the Pfizer brand to distribute.

The vaccine is only available to Texas A&M University students, faculty, and staff.

TAMU Student Health Services sent a University-wide message out that those eligible can register for an appointment at this website.

Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Director of TAMU’s Student Health Services says they are seeing that students are getting scheduled very quickly.

"They scheduled their appointments for the vaccine the same way they did it for any appointment, so our students are very savvy at doing that. They've been doing it for years,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.

Dr. Dannenbaum said once students became aware that the vaccine was available, they went looking for it.

Aggies, we've opened vaccination appointments for this afternoon! Eligible @TAMU students, faculty, and staff can make an appointment at https://t.co/8bB5jiOAfi. pic.twitter.com/MdNJVeqnPo — Texas A&M Student Health Services (@TAMU_SHS) March 23, 2021

The message that the University was allocated more COVID-19 vaccines was sent out across social media and Dr. Dannenbaum said it was sent out to all the channels they usually communicate with students on.

Dr. Dannenbaum said they didn’t open registration until 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. because they wanted to wait until they had the vaccine in hand.

TAMU student Liliana De Los Santos said it’s crazy that the University was allocated over 2,000 doses of the vaccine but at the same time it’s really a helpful thing.

“One of my roommates is on the track team [at TAMU] so she is really happy about getting the vaccine. I think it’s a really good thing they are helping students out,” De Los Santos said.

TAMU student Sophia Hernandez said she thinks getting the vaccine is super important.