NFL Combine: Missouri City's Devon Achane has fastest 40-yard time among RBs

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Fort Bend Marshall running back and Missouri City product Devon Achane showed off his burners on Sunday.

The Texas A&M running back ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in his final on-field workout session at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He was one of three runners to post times under 4.4. The others were Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama (4.36) and Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina (4.37).

Former Texas Longhorns star running back, Bijan Robinson, who many expect to be the first back selected in this year's NFL Draft, came in fifth in his position group with a 4.46.

Achane, who was named the 2019 Touchdown Club of Houston Offensive Player of the Year, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in December.

Offensive linemen and running backs were the last of the 319 combined participants to do the drills.

Chase Brown of Illinois had the top vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 7 inches) of the day while Tyjae Spears of Tulane was second in the vertical jump (39 inches) and third in the broad jump (10-5) and Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina was second in the broad jump (10-6) and third in the vertical jump (38 inches).

Tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia had the best 40 among linemen at 4.97 seconds with former college tackles Blake Freeland of Brigham Young and Anton Harrison of Oklahoma tied for second at 4.98.