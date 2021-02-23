Texas A&M Baseball Midweek Previews: Abilene Christian and Tarleton State

2019 Freshman All-America Chris Weber makes his season debut on the mound to start Tuesday’s game for the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up their season-opening five-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday with games against the Abilene Christian Wildcats and Tarleton State Texans, respectively, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights.



The games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

This season, Aggie pitchers have recorded double digits in the strikeout column all three games and they rank fourth in the country with 14.7 strikeouts per nine innings. In 2020, the Aggies ranked second in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.5). They also checked in at No. 16 for K-to-BB ratio (3.68).

2019 Freshman All-America Chris Weber makes his season debut on the mound to start Tuesday’s game for the Aggies. The southpaw has 28 career appearances with nine starts. He owns a 5-1 record with one save, a 3.02 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 80.1 innings..

Texas A&M has hosted the Abilene Christian Wildcats eight times previously, with the Aggies holding an 8-0 series advantage. The teams first met in 1976 for a two-game series. The Maroon & White took both games, 9-3 and 3-2. They met once each year from 2014-19 and the Aggies have outscored the Wildcats 58-14 in those games.

The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against Tarleton State with both meetings coming at Olsen Field in the late 90s. The Maroon & White topped the Texans in 1998 (9-4) and 1999 (7-2).



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (1-2) vs. ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS (2-1) and TARLETON (1-2)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #38 Chris Weber (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 2.35 ERA*) vs. #45 Max Huffling (Fr., LHP, debut)