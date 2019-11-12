COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming off the Aggies’ 18th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, Texas A&M softball head coach Jo Evans announced the upcoming slate for the 2020 campaign. The season is highlighted by three home non-conference tournaments, as well as 30 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

“I’m looking forward to the 2020 season and the opportunity we have to host teams from so many different regions across the country and to share the experience of playing in Davis Diamond,” Evans said. “We have a balance of teams we are familiar with and others that are new to our schedule. As always, it will be a challenging schedule with plenty of opportunities to play teams ranked in the top 20.”

The Maroon & White open SEC play at home against Tennessee March 13-15 and host conference series with Missouri (March 27-29), Georgia (April 9-11) and Mississippi State (May 1-3).

On the road, Texas A&M faces Kentucky (March 7-9), Ole Miss (March 20-22), Arkansas (April 3-5) and South Carolina (April 17-19).

The Aggies open the season with the Aggie Classic Feb. 7-9, which features Abilene Christian and UT Arlington. Following a midweek game against McNeese State on Feb. 13, Texas A&M welcomes Lamar, St. John’s and Binghamton for the Texas A&M Invitational Feb. 14-16.

Following the season–opening homestand, the Aggies head west to Cathedral City, California, for the Mary Nutter Classic (Feb. 20-22). In California, the Aggies face returning National Champions UCLA, Arizona, Oklahoma, UC Davis and Bethune-Cookman.

Texas A&M closes out February with a midweek doubleheader against Sam Houston State on Feb. 26, before hosting the last non-conference tournament, the Reveille Classic Feb. 28-Mar. 1, featuring Southeastern Louisiana and Kansas.

The Maroon & White host home midweek games against Texas State (Mar. 11), Stephen F. Austin (Mar. 17), and Houston (Apr. 15), with an additional doubleheader against Texas Southern on Mar 24. During the bye week in conference play, the Aggies will host UNC-Greensboro in a three-game series Apr. 24-26.

Alabama hosts the SEC Tournament from May 6-9, with NCAA Regionals scheduled to take place at campus sites May 15-17, followed by NCAA Super Regionals May 22-25.

The Women’s College World Series runs May 28–June 3 at the newly-renovated USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium–OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

Dates and times for the 2020 season are subject to change as TV selections will be announced at a later date.