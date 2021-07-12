Women’s Basketball Elevates Sydney Carter

Last season, Carter served on the staff as video coordinator, helping the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair elevated Sydney Carter to player development/assistant recruiting coordinator on Monday.

“Sydney Carter is making the transition from student-athlete, to professional athlete to video coordinator and now assistant,” Blair said. “She is learning the ropes of every position that we have here at Texas A&M. She has excelled at every step in her career, and has done everything that our players aspire to do. Sydney has the ability to teach, relate to young people, has organizational skills and an unmatched work ethic that will make her a great addition to our very diverse staff.”

Last season, Carter served on the staff as video coordinator, helping the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference Regular Season Championship and a trip to the Sweet 16. In her new role, she will oversee video interns while utilizing her collegiate and professional playing experience to develop the skills of the Aggie roster. The National Champion will also assist in recruiting efforts.

"I am elated to be staying within this organization and elevating in responsibility and role,” Carter said. “I am truly living the dream of playing here at A&M, winning championships and coming back to pay it forward. I am so eager to continue to learn and grow within our program, while helping to prepare our team for other aspects of life as well!"